The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police says it is currently responding to a threatening phone call that was received this morning at the Elliot Lake Secondary School.

According to a written release issued Monday morning, police said the caller indicated that there was an explosive device in the school. The call was made around 7:45 a.m.

The OPP Explosives Disposal Unit and the OPP Emergency Response Team were called to the school.

The Algoma District School Board said in its own release Monday that a search of the building by police is expected to take most of the day.

As a result of the situation, the school is currently closed and buses are cancelled. Police also reported that the school has been evacuated. The school board said students had not yet arrived when staff was told to leave.

The OPP has also closed the intersections at Hillside Drive South and Mississauga Avenue and Mississauga Avenue at Dieppe Avenue.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.