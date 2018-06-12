Sweeping changes are underway at Theatre Cambrian, with board president Chris Nash resigning amid ongoing financial struggles at the Sudbury theatre company.

Nash's resignation comes one month after the board asked the city for $150,000 in loans and grants to help pay down the theatre's mounting debt.

Derek Young, who was previously the board's vice president and is now filling in as interim president, told CBC News he isn't worried Nash's departure will affect the funding request.

"By the city supporting Theatre Cambrian, that's going to help us to get caught up with some of our outstanding debts," Young said.

"But once we're caught up, we know that we are and can be a viable theatre company. And it means that we're able to take some of those dollars, and reinvest it back into the arts."

'Business as usual'

Young added the board will continue to operate "business as usual" going forward, and will keep working to improve the theatre's finances.

The board has already placed the theatre's Eyre Street building — which has been its home for the past decade — on the market, and has implemented a new ticketing system that is more accessible to patrons.

Young said they are also hoping to partner with other local arts organizations, with plans already in the works to host two main stage plays at the Sudbury Theatre Centre, which has faced its own financial problems recently.

But Nash told CBC News she isn't sure the board's efforts or funding from the city would be enough to save Theatre Cambrian.

"The theatre does wonderful shows. Oliver was amazing," she said. "And little bits of money were coming in, but the fact is we owe an enormous amount of money."

Chris Nash resigned as president of Theatre Cambrian's board over differences about the financial feasibility of the theatre in the future. (Chris Nash/Facebook)

Even if the building sells, Nash said the money will only help pay off the mortgage and reduce some of the monthly expenses, and the company would still need to find a replacement.

Nash added that she doesn't think the city should bail out Theatre Cambrian, if it cannot find a way to remain financially viable.

"It's very valued, it's done terrific work with training young people and enabling people to have the experience of acting and directing, but there has to be another way to provide that, and right now I don't think it's Theatre Cambrian."