Theatre Cambrian looks to city council for financial help
Another arts group in Sudbury is facing financial difficulties and is looking to the city for a helping hand.
Theatre Cambrian, which bills itself as Sudbury's community theatre, is looking for $150,000.
Mayor Brian Bigger made the notice of motion at a city council meeting Tuesday night.
In April, the Sudbury Symphony received $50,000 in assistance from city council. The Sudbury Theatre Centre got a $200,000 boost in emergency funding from the city last October.
Theatre Cambrian's ask will be discussed at a city council meeting later this year.
