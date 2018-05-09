Another arts group in Sudbury is facing financial difficulties and is looking to the city for a helping hand.

Theatre Cambrian, which bills itself as Sudbury's community theatre, is looking for $150,000.

Mayor Brian Bigger made the notice of motion at a city council meeting Tuesday night.

In April, the Sudbury Symphony received $50,000 in assistance from city council. The Sudbury Theatre Centre got a $200,000 boost in emergency funding from the city last October.

Theatre Cambrian's ask will be discussed at a city council meeting later this year.