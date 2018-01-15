Financial challenges are making Theatre Cambrian rethink it's role as a landlord. It's considering selling the building it bought ten years ago to host its productions. We heard more from Chris Nash, the president of Theatre Cambrian's board of directors. 7:40

Theatre Cambrian could soon have a new home — or at least a new landlord.

The Sudbury theatre company is considering selling the building on Eyre Street that it has called home for the past decade.

Rising operating costs have led to financial problems for the theatre over the last few years, but the theatre's new board is looking to turn things around this year.

"We have already faced up to the expense of running the Eyre Street building," Chris Nash, the board's president, said.

"I think we have definitely made a decision that we are not in the business of being landlords. We are in the business of being a volunteer community theatre."

Theatre Cambrian President Chris Nash says the board will be keeping a close eye on the theatre's finances. (Chris Nash/Facebook)

If the building sells, Nash says the board will look at renting from the new owners or consider sharing a new space with another community group.

She says the board is also keeping a closer eye on the theatre's finances moving forward, and looking to slash their debts through grants and fundraising initiatives.

"We've put in place a really strong governance model, which was not there previously. That is going to make a big difference because it means we take responsibility for everything we spend and everything we take in."