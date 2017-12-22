Tesla has just switched on its first electric car charging station in northern Ontario and it won't be the last.

It's in the parking lot of a busy shopping centre on Long Lake Road in the south end of Sudbury.

There are already seven charging stations in the city and another two dozen across the northeast.

But most are tucked away at car dealerships, hotels and restaurants.

The new Tesla station, which only works for vehicles of that brand, has already been getting looks from curious passers by.

"It kind of puts it in people's minds. They see the chargers they say 'OK, maybe this is something I could get involved with. Maybe this is something I could be interested in," says Devin Arthur, who is the founder of the Greater Sudbury Electric Vehicle Association.

Tesla is planning to build 14 more charging stations for owners of its vehicles across northern Ontario in 2018. (Erik White/CBC)

Arthur, who drives a hybrid, says the more charging stations there are, the more drivers will consider switching to electric.

"It's kind of a chicken and egg problem where car buyers are kind of weary because there isn't the infrastructure and businesses aren't really convinced that EVs are the future because not a lot of people are buying the vehicles, but you need to have the infrastructure to convince people," says the 33-year-old.

Tesla is planning to open 14 more charging stations across northern Ontario in the new year.

They are all along the Trans Canada Highway, including sites in North Bay, Espanola, Blind River, Sault Ste. Marie, Batchewana Bay and Wawa.