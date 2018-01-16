Sudbury's Community Drug Strategy is looking into a temporary safe injection site, as a potential avenue to combat drug-related harm in the city.

Last week, the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care announced it is now accepting applications from community groups that want to start overdose prevention sites.

Permanent safe injection facilities must get approval from the federal government, but in December, a new policy was introduced, which allows provinces to request an exemption if they are experiencing a public health emergency.

The exemption allows for overdose prevention sites to fill the gap, while permanent facilities await approval.

Meeting users 'where they're at'

"It's been a long time coming," said Catherine Savarie, the executive director of Sudbury Action Centre for Youth (SACY).

The organization offers harm reduction services, which includes handing out safe needles to drug users. Savarie says these kinds of temporary sites can help community based organizations like SACY better serve their clients.

"We're meeting them where they're at, which is the whole philosophy around harm reduction," she said.

"The more services that we can offer our clientele, the better the outcome is going to be for them."

Sudbury Action Centre for Youth executive director Catherine Savarie says overdose prevention sites can help harm reduction workers better serve their clients. (Sudbury Action Centre for Youth)

Health unit advocates comprehensive approach

The ministry says the overdose prevention sites will provide supervised injection, naloxone and harm reduction supplies like needles or other safe drug use equipment.

But unlike permanent safe injection facilities, the temporary sites will not connect drug users with other mental health and addiction resources. That's one of the downsides, according to Dr. Ariella Zbar, the associate medical officer of health with the Sudbury and District Health Unit.

"It is one tool ... as part of what we continue to advocate for and work on at the health unit as part of the Community Drug Strategy," said Zabar.

Zbar says the health unit advocates for a more comprehensive approach — and that includes bolstering services for mental health and addiction, and looking at the root causes of drug use.

She adds that members of Sudbury's Community Drug Strategy are actively discussing the merits of an overdose prevention site.

"Is this something that we can use in our city, or is there another measure that we can take? How does this link in with, perhaps, applying for a supervised injection service down the road?"

Sites an 'extension' of harm reduction

The ministry has promised a 14-day turnaround to respond to any community groups who do apply for an overdose prevention site.

Laura Gallant, a spokesperson for the ministry, says the goal is to support organizations that are already doing great work in harm reduction.

"Overdose prevention sites are an extension of existing harm reduction programs and will provide easy-to-access, life-saving harm reduction services in a stigma-free environment to reduce the growing number of opioid-related overdose deaths," Gallant said.