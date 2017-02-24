After about a week of spring-like weather, winter has returned to northern Ontario.

The northeast has seen temperatures fluctuate wildly over the past couple of months, which has meant some very busy times for city crews working on roads in Sudbury.

"What's interesting this year is we've had a couple of thaws in which we had to change gears and move from ... plowing snow on roadways and sidewalks and sanding and salting to more spring drainage, opening up structures," operations manager Randy Halverson told CBC News.

"It's different for us."

City crews do normally patch potholes in the winter, Halverson said, but this year's April-like conditions in February — at least during the day — intensified that aspect of road maintenance.

"The temperatures are similar during the day and then you're getting the freezing at night, which is the biggest challenge," Halverson continued, saying that the quick freeze-thaw cycles expand the potholes.

"It's very similar to a spring pothole issue, it's just happening in February."

Halverson said this is the first season he can remember when crews have twice had to deal with spring-like thaws during the winter.

He added that it's too early to know how this wild winter weather will affect the city's budget.