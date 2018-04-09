2 dead after fire near Temiskaming Shores

Temiskaming OPP are investigating a fire in Charlton and Dack Township on Saturday that left two people dead.

Police and the Englehart Fire Department attended the fire on Brentha Road at around 10:25 a.m.

An OPP forensics team and the Ontario Fire Marshall are now investigating the cause of the fire. Crime Stoppers is also calling for tips.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.