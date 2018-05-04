Skip to Main Content
2 dead in Temiskaming Shores crash

2 dead in Temiskaming Shores crash

Two people are dead following a motor vehicle collision in Temiskaming Shores on Thursday. Provincial police say a southbound vehicle lost control and crashed into a hydro pole on Silver Centre Road.
OPP say two people died after their car collided into a hydro pole in Temiskaming Shores. (OPP)

Two people are dead following a motor vehicle collision in Temiskaming Shores on Thursday.

Provincial police responded to the collision on Silver Centre Road at about 7:42 p.m. Police say a southbound vehicle lost control and crashed into a hydro pole.

The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Donny Hurst of Coleman Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the 21-year-old passenger, Desmond Sullivan of Temiskaming Shores, was transported to hospital before he was pronounced dead. 

OPP collision investigators are looking into the incident.

