The Stanley Cup of midget hockey will take place in Sudbury this week.

Hockey players from across the country will be in the city for the 2018 Telus Cup.

"It brings six teams from all over Canada, the best Midget AAA hockey players in Canada will be here," Barry McCrory, the tournament's co-chair said.

The teams are from different regions across Canada, including the Sudbury Nickel Capital Wolves.

This isn't the first time Sudbury has hosted the tournament. Twenty years ago, the city welcomed players to the then-called Air Canada Cup. McCrory was coach of the Sudbury team at the time.

"We lost to Team Quebec 3-2," he said.

Barry McCrory is the tournament's co-chair. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"Our Nickel Capital's stand a good chance of winning the Telus Cup this year."

McCrory says it's a great opportunity to see up and coming hockey players.

"These are the future stars that are going to be playing in the Ontario Hockey, the Quebec Hockey Leagues and the Western Hockey Leagues," he said.

The Sudbury Arena will host the Telus Cup National Midget Championships. Barry McCrory is the tournament's co-chair. He dropped by our studio to tell us about the tournament 5:47

"You have players that have played in this tournament like the likes of Sidney Crosby that have gone on to the NHL."

All the games will take place at the Sudbury Arena. The gold medal game will be broadcast on TSN.

"It's good for hockey [and] it's good for the community," he said.

"It promotes the city of Sudbury which is a great hockey basin."

McCrory says they're still looking for volunteers and interested people can contact Sudbury Minor Hockey.