Moving away from home to go to school can be stressful, but a college in northeastern Ontario is working to make access to familiar health care easier for students.

Canadore College in North Bay is offering its students the ability to access care from their hometowns with the help of the Ontario Telemedicine Network.

Shawn Chorney, vice-president with the college, says students can access health care on campus. But now, they can also get care from a medical provider they have a history with at home.

He says many students try to book appointments with their health care provider when they visit home, which can cause a delay in seeing a doctor.

"Now they won't have to wait," Chorney said.

"They can book an appointment … and receive support when they actually need it, as opposed to when it's geographically convenient."

Keeping students connected with 'trusted health care professionals'

Chorney says a suite is set up on campus where students can privately use teleconference equipment for appointments.

He says being able to offer Telemedicine allows students to continue to get care.

"Many of our students relocate to North Bay for anywhere between one and three years while they study. Sadly, that's not long enough to find a physician in our area," Chorney said.

"This service will allow us to keep students connected with trusted health care professionals from their home community or connect them to one that is available."

Students will be able to access any type of health care professional, but Chorney says he sees the service really helping those with mental health issues.

"We really do see a target audience here with our students," he explained.

"They're aged 18 up to 55 or 60 years old. Mental health is not going away in terms of an issue that we have to talk about and overcome. This is one more tool that we can use."

Chorney says Canadore is one of the only colleges in the province to offer the service.

According to the college, the care provided through the service is billable through OHIP and is offered at no fee to students.