A case is moving through the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, involving a former Sudbury teacher accused of committing an indecent act and invitation to sexual touching.

The incidents allegedly happened between September 2010 and September 2011, involving one complainant. There is a publication ban on the names of the accused and alleged victim.

According to court documents, the accused is charged with four counts of willfully committing an indecent act and one count of invitation to sexual touching. The accused had requested an order to the Children's Aid Society, the Sudbury Catholic District School Board and Greater Sudbury Police to produce various third party records. The records contain information and previous investigations which were eventually closed.

Alleged incidents date back to 2010

The documents state the accused was the victim's teacher at the time of the alleged offences. Following a complaint from the student's mother, the teacher was removed from the class.

In June 2012, the victim's mother contacted the school to raise concerns about the teacher's conduct. She alleged the teacher had purchased a ticket for the victim to travel to Croatia and had provided the victim with "smokes." No concerns of sexual misconduct were brought forward at that time.

In late 2012 or early 2013, the documents state the victim was a student at St. Charles College and police started an investigation into the student's use of marijuana. In February 2013, the documents say the mother made a new complaint to police about the teacher's conduct. The accused provided a statement at police headquarters the next day.

At that time, police advised the school principal and CAS about the investigation. The principal told police she would inform the school superintendent and CAS said it would do its own investigation.

A short time later, the police investigation was closed without any charges being laid. At that time, the documents state CAS told the school board they were closing their investigation as well.

On Nov. 28, 2016, the victim's mother contacted police again. She told police the accused had masturbated in front of the victim and shown the victim pornographic videos. The accused was arrested on Feb. 14, 2017.

The decision

Justice R. Dan Cornell reviewed the case and released his decision on March 29, 2018 about whether or not the accused can have access to the old records.

He stated the records dealing with the victim's alleged use of marijuana were "not likely relevant to any of the issues in this case," adding "the applicant suggested that these records were likely relevant as a result of the fact that [the victim] used marijuana to such an extent that it would affect [the victim's] ability to recall events." The judge said no evidence to support that was given to him.

Cornell goes on to say he believes the school board records with information on the trip complaint "are likely relevant as that is where the story begins."

He said that providing the accused with access to the documents requested, "the order will enhance the integrity of the trial process as well as the applicant's ability to make full answer and defence."

He also said he believes the "records are likely relevant to an issue at trial and that the production of records is necessary in the interests of justice."

Cornell says the vetted records from CAS and the school board's records of the trip complaint as well as the 2013 investigation be provided to the accused.

None of the allegations against the accused have been proved in court.