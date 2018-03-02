A Sudbury taxi driver is raising concerns about how drivers working on commission are compensated, as city staff review the municipal bylaw regulating how much cab companies can charge passengers.

In January councillor Deb McIntosh asked city staff to look into the bylaw in light of Ontario's recent minimum wage increase.

McIntosh said the bylaw doesn't allow companies to change fares to be able to meet the new $14 minimum wage, which is expected to increase again in 2019 to $15

But long-time driver John Dickson says that drivers who work on commission aren't always paid the minimum wage.

"A lot of these of these companies, they're paying commission and they're still not complying with the Employment Standards Act," Dickson said.

The Employment Standards Act requires employers to top up pay for employees on commission who haven't earned enough to make minimum wage.

Dickson said many local companies aren't in compliance with the legislation — something with which he has first-hand experience.

John Dickson has won two claims against Sudbury taxi companies for unpaid minimum wages. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

He was awarded more than $2600 in unpaid minimum wages in 2010 and 2011 after filing claims against two companies.

Dickson says he's not alone. According to a document he obtained through freedom of information laws, there were a total of 14 claims involving unpaid wages made against Sudbury companies between 2007 and 2017.

In most of those cases, he said, the companies either voluntarily complied with the investigation or reached a settlement. Three claims were withdrawn.

Higher minimum wage means more topping up

"I believe several companies have had issues or faced complaints with the Labour Board," Mike Sanders, the operating manager of Aaron Taxi, told CBC News.

Most of the employees at Aaron Taxi work on commission. Sanders said there haven't been any claims for unpaid minimum wages against the company since he took over as manager eight years ago, but he knows of at least one in the past.

He added that since minimum wage has gone up, he's had to top up pay for his employees on commission much more frequently.

"On a roster of 40 or so drivers the amount that we had to top up was either zero or generally under $500. Every week since January 1, it's been on the low end $1200 and on the high end $2000 a week."

Sanders said without a fare increase, there is no other way to make the operation more efficient to accommodate the additional expense.

For his part, Dickson isn't totally opposed to raising fares — as long as the drivers are being fairly compensated for their work.

"When [the companies] complain about the minimum wage, a lot of them are I find very hypocritical," he said.

"Every driver that's working out there should not be paid less than minimum wage."

A report on the taxi bylaw will be presented to the Finance and Administration Committee on March 20.