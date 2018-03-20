Fares for city taxis could be going up soon, as operators grapple with rising costs in driver wages and fuel.

The city's finance committee approved a motion Tuesday night to raise the fees by 5 per cent, but city council will have the final say in a few weeks as to whether the hike goes through.

Coun. Deb McIntosh started the review process in January after hearing from taxi operators in her ward.

They were concerned that city bylaws don't allow companies to change fares to be able to meet the new $14 minimum wage, which is expected to increase again in 2019 to $15.

"I saw unfairness in the 21 per cent increase in minimum wage," McIntosh said. "But our bylaws don't allow the [taxi] prices to go up, because they're based on the Consumer Price Index from 2017."

Councillor Deb McIntosh says a 5 per cent increase to taxi fares will help provide a cushion for operators who say they're feeling the sting on 2018's minimum wage increase. (Casey Stranges CBC)

Staff prepared a report that reviewed current fares, comparing costs per kilometre with other northern cities— North Bay, Thunder Bay and Sault Ste. Marie— as well as larger cities in southern Ontario.

The report said that with a 5 per cent increase, Sudbury's rates, already some of the highest in the province, would make them the most costly in northern Ontario for wait time and average cost per distance travelled.

A chart from Sudbury city staff shows previous years in the left hand column, and corresponding increases to fares by distance with the proposed 5 per cent increase. (City of Greater Sudbury)

'That's not cheap'

Coun. Fern Cormier, who voted against the 5 per cent hike, said even a little increase adds up in a city so widely spread out as Sudbury.

"You know a 10 kilometer drive now is going be pushing a little over 30 bucks," Cormier said. "And that's not cheap."

Sudbury's vast distances between communities also pose a challenge for operators.

"[Taxi operators] are required by having the plate, they have to go to Capreol, Valley East, Wahnapitae and Wanup," McIntosh said.

"I know our rates are high, but they have to go out there, they don't get money on the way out. They get money on the way in."

Ward 10 city councillor Fern Cormier says the city should look at whether or not taxi rates should be regulated at all, with various private operators able to set up shop in Sudbury. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

'Deadheading' costly for taxi operators

The long travels between pickups— with fare only being collected on one leg of the journey— is what's referred to in taxi circles as "deadheading."

Councillor Robert Kirwan said he's noticed an increase in alternative methods of arranging travel, not all of them legal.

"I'm seeing on social media a lot of people putting a post up, saying I'm available to drive anyone home as a designated driver," Kirwan said.

"I haven't seen anyone say I'll drive you home for $20, or $30 but I know that what they're doing is illegal. I'm concerned I'm seeing a lot of that in the outlying areas."

The recommendation will now go before city council in the coming weeks for final approval. It is not known when the increases would take effect.