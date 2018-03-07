Free tax filing services start today in Sudbury, and that could put a few bucks in your pocket.

John Cockburn, with non-profit group Credit Counselling Sudbury, says they are offering free tax filing for people with low income.

Clinics will be held each Wednesday until the end of April in places including Espanola, Sturgeon Falls and Elliot Lake.

"We help people in all walks of life," Cockburn told CBC's Morning North. "But we feel strongly that it doesn't make sense for people experiencing financial difficulty to have to go pay a large sum of money to access resources that could otherwise be offered for free."

Cockburn said he has heard stories of charges ranging as high as $200 for a tax return, something that doesn't sit right with him.

"When you're making less than $1000 a month, $200 can be a large chunk," Cockburn said. "We just want to offer these services for free."

Tax language 'hard to wrap your head around'

The entire process can be a barrier for some people as well, Cockburn said. Daunting rules and specialized language may turn some people away.

"Sometimes the words can be verbose, a little hard to wrap your head around," Cockburn said. "We're here to walk you through the process, explain it in plain language."

And he added that people can sometimes leave money on the table by not filing.

"Some people think I'm not getting a return, what the point of filing, but by not filing,you are not accessing GST or Trillium funds," he said. "When you're on low income such as Ontario Works, these extra forms of income can make up almost half of your income."

Cockburn said their services are offered for any person earning under the $30,000 threshold for single filers, or $40,000 for couples.

More information can be found on their facebook page.