A Sudbury tattoo artist who is considering getting an eye tattoo himself, is worried limiting the practice to medical professionals will mean people won't be able to find someone to do the procedure.

"So say everything gets switched over, to say only medical doctors, eye doctors can do eyeball tattooing, who's going to train them? Who has the experience and the knowledge to inform them besides the people who've been doing it now," said Jason Rice.

Rice has been working as a tattoo artist for the past seven years.

The province is working on regulating who can perform this type of tattoo. This comes after an Ottawa woman put herself at risk of losing an eye after getting her eyeball tattooed.

Purple dye was leaking from Catt Gallinger's eye immediately after the procedure. (Catt Gallinger/Supplied)

The proposed addition to the patient care act would allow only medical professionals to inject a client's eye with ink.

Rice says he still hasn't made up his mind about getting it done himself.

"It is something I want to do, but at the same time, what you want to do and what you should do are two different things."

He says if he does do it, he'll probably make the trip to Europe for the procedure. "I've just seen a lot of success come out of different practitioners of it. "

If the bill passes, Rice believes more people will end up leaving the country to get it done. "You can't really stop things that are going to happen...people will still do it, just not talk about it."

As for the dangers involved, he says he's aware there can be problems. He says he's heard of people experiencing a pressure headache afterwards that can last weeks or months.

Rice does believe there should be some sort of waiting period for it.

"Where you go in, do a consultation and then you wait like a year, maybe two years, and after all that time has elapsed then you do it. Maybe even wear like the big special effects contacts that have the same effect, to see how it affects you in day to day life."

Rice says he's not worried about how people will react to him if he gets it done.

"With myself having just my face tattooed, walking into Walmart that freaks some people out."

Currently in Ontario, the practice of eyeball tattooing and piercing does not fall under any regulations.