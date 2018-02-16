Sudbury curler Tanner Horgan is going to the Brier next month in Regina, after all.

Horgan and his Sudbury rink lost the Northern Ontario Provincial Curling Championship to the Brad Jacobs' rink from Sault Ste Marie last weekend in Little Current.

But, shortly after their match, Horgan said Jacobs called him up to ask if he would be their fifth team member at the Tim Hortons Brier, representing northern Ontario.

The Jacobs rink won the Brier in 2013.

"I may get to play, I may not," Horgan said. "I'm not really going there thinking I'm going to get to play. That's totally up to them, and whether or not they want to maybe take a half game off — one of them — if they do get up in the score and what not."

Reigning champs from the 2017 Tim Hortons Brier.Team N.L. (L-R) skip Brad Gushue,third Mark Nichols,second Brett Gallant,lead Geoff Walker. (Curling Canada/Michael Burns )

The fifth usually helps to match rocks for the team the night before their games, Horgan said.

"It's going to be amazing."

He added that he's not 100 per cent sure what to expect.

"I mean, I've got a few juniors under my belt, so I can kind of maybe picture that and blow it up by about a thousand, but from what I've heard it's just going to be an awesome time at the Brier."

Team Jacobs hopes to wrestle the crown from Brad Gushue, whose Newfoundland-Labrador team won the 2017 Brier.