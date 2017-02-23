A local shelter worker says she hopes donated feminine hygiene products go to all women on fixed incomes — not just women in shelters.
Tampon Tuesday is a initiative by the local United Way to collect donated pads and tampons for women in poverty.
The event will be held Feb. 28, but Karen Hoeft wants donors to know they can drop off products before — and after — that date.
Hoeft is the executive director for the Salvation Army's New Life Centre and Cedar Place in Sudbury. She says women on fixed incomes struggle the most because pads and tampons aren't covered under their financial assistance.
"This is your disposable income," Karen Hoeft said.
"Do you buy tampons or a gift for your kid to go to a birthday party? Do you buy swimming passes or do you buy tampons? What do you do?"
Hoeft says there's always a need for feminine hygiene products, and hopes people will donate every day, year-round, to places that help people who struggle to make ends meet.
"This is a real budget item and it's a real impact on food, shelter, things that your kids do," Hoeft continued. "This is real."
