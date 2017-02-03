Bassel Alkosani says he loves his new life in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

The Syrian-born refugee came to northern Ontario on a scholarship for Algoma University.

He says he decided to pursue his post secondary education in Canada because he wanted to avoid being forced to join the Syrian army.

Once someone graduates from school in Syria, he says, they must join that country's military service.

Alkosani says he did not want to be part of killing and war, calling it a contradiction to his beliefs about how to achieve a good life in the future.

"It's awful to join that group of people ... I wasn't interested in joining at all," says Alkosani.

He fled Syria in 2013. He first moved to Lebanon, and then to Canada last year. That's when he began his studies at Algoma University.

Alkosani calls Canada a safe country and Sault Ste. Marie a safe community.

"I am so happy, and really feeling blessed to be in this safe place and comfortable [with] lovely, friendly people." However, he adds that he does miss his home and his family in Syria.

Frustrated with Trump travel ban

The recent executive order from American President Donald Trump involving immigrants and refugees disappointed Alkosani.

The order temporarily bans any Syrian immigrant from entering the United States. It also bans immigration from a handful of other predominantly Muslim countries.

"I thought all people were welcomed in [the United States], because it represents a democratic country," Alkosani said.

"When I heard [about] this ban I was really disappointed and frustrated."

When people flee their home country as a refugee, they do so to improve their life and find a safer home, he noted.

"Why everyone comes [to North America] is just because they want a better place, that is all."

He adds that most refugees would never consider damaging the country that welcomes them.

"He or she left their place — home, education, family, everything — just seeking a safer place. They are not willing to disturb or damage that new place."

Alkosani says one of the things he loves most about Canada is its multiculturalism.

"People are really supportive, there is no discrimination. No one cares about your background, your religion or culture."