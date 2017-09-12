Plans for two major projects are on the agenda at Sudbury city hall Tuesday night, with council expected to finalize the site selection criteria for the new library-art gallery and Synergy Centre.

A report from city staff details the criteria for selecting both sites, including ease of development, parking and downtown revitalization.

There's a strong push to build downtown, after city council voted in June to build a new arena on the Kingsway, where developer Dario Zulich plans to build his True North Strong event centre.

Some city councillors, however, are expected to push for the Synergy Centre to be built on the same site as Zulich's event centre.

The report says the next step for both projects will be to develop a business plan, operational model, conceptual design and financial plan with the help of a consultant.