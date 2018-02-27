The president of the board of directors for the Sudbury Symphony Orchestra says the organization is not only financially struggling, it's broke.

Claire McChesney says currently, the orchestra is looking for help from the community to make it through the rest of the season, but then will have to figure out how to continue after that.

She says fewer subscriptions are being sold and adds there are lots of other worthwhile groups looking for sponsorship as well as the symphony.

"What we need to do at this point, we really need to look at what we're presenting," she said.

"To present, you know, some of the larger pieces that we have done in the past or do we need to relook at that whole situation. That is the background I suppose."

Working to get through this season

McChesney says the symphony is working to cut back on expenses, adding the executive director who resigned earlier this month will not be replaced.

"We're really relying on volunteers to help us in the office," she said.

"We need to get through to the end of the season, that's our main goal."

Once the season is done, McChesney says the focus will shift to the future. She says the symphony is looking at performing fewer concerts in upcoming seasons, possibly four instead of the usual seven or eight.

She says any help from the public would be appreciated.

"At this point, whatever they are able to give to assist," she said

"We are really hoping that the province will be able to give us some assistance as well so we'll just keep struggling until we get it."