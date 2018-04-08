Nadine Olivier never considered herself much of a dancer, but the Sudbury woman now swing dances on a regular basis.

Olivier is a member of the Sudbury Swing Dance group, which is currently looking for members.

"No partner needed [and] no experience because it's a social dance," she said.

"The whole point of this is not to be the best person, to have the best performance, but to have conversation and have a social aspect of it."

As for what to wear, Nadine says dressing to the period is optional but adds she goes "full force" for dance gatherings.

A Sudbury group is looking for people to swing dance.​ 0:29

"I always make sure to wear something that is noticeable," she said.

"I enjoy the aspect of getting ready to go dancing. It reminds me of that time period where you were getting dressed to go out."

Esther Weima also takes part. She says she got involved because of the music.

"I started listening to electro swing which is a modern take on swing," she said.

"Then I found out there was a club … which I started attending. Ever since then I've been hooked."

Weima says it's a great way to be social.

"It's a few hours every other week where I go and i just dance," she said.

"I don't have to think about anything other than who I'm dancing with and the music that's happening."

There's no age limit on participants. Children as young as 8 and adults in their 70s have taken part.

The group meets every second Friday at a church on Baker Street in Sudbury.