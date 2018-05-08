Ontario Provincial Police are asking anyone with information about a 'suspicious' package left in Kapuskasing to contact them.

On Monday, police were called to the North Eastern Ontario Family and Children's Services building on Kolb Avenue. Police say a package had been left near the building.

All businesses and homes within a 50 metre radius were emptied as a result and the explosives unit was called in.

After investigation, police determined the package was not a danger to public safety and people were allowed to return to the area around 10 p.m.