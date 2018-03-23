Sudbury Police say a suspicious package found in a downtown building did not contain explosives.

On Thursday, police got a call from a staff member at 111 Larch St. about a suspicious package. The building contains several facilities, including a church, apartments and businesses.

Police say a briefcase had been found on the fourth floor, tucked behind a door that divides a stairwell from a hallway.

Police cleared everyone from the fourth floor as well as the third and fifth floors as a precaution.

Members of the Explosive Disposal Unit used a controlled charge on the briefcase. After that, police determined the briefcase did not contain any explosives.