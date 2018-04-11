As the country continues to come to grips with a tragic crash that killed 15 people in Saskatchewan, support continues to be shown in northeastern Ontario.

On Friday, a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos was involved in a crash in Saskatchewan. Fifteen people on the bus died.

On Sunday, a vigil was held across the country in support, including in many northeastern Ontario communities.

So proud to be apart of a city that gets together to support others 💚💛 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sudbury?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sudbury</a> <a href="https://t.co/bowh5Zj3HV">pic.twitter.com/bowh5Zj3HV</a> —@morganemily7

Flags have been lowered in several communities, including Sault Ste. Marie and Elliot Lake. A book of condolences is available to be signed for the victims of the tragedy at the Civic Centre in Sault Ste. Marie.

School boards across the region are setting aside days for staff and students to wear a hockey jerseys or green and yellow clothing, the colours of the Broncos.

Across the region and the country, people are putting out hockey sticks to show support.

Let’s keep it going <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Timmins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Timmins</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PutYourSticksOut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PutYourSticksOut</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SticksOutForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SticksOutForHumboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtBroncos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtBroncos</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a> <a href="https://t.co/KVWrfJS2lb">pic.twitter.com/KVWrfJS2lb</a> —@DuizerM

Politicians from the region are also taking time to remember at Queen's Park.

What is happening in your community to honour and remember the Broncos? You can e-mail your photos and stories to sudburynews@cbc.ca