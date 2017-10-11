Further examination is needed to determine the identity of human remains recently found near a subdivision in Sudbury, Ont.

A lower jawbone was discovered on October 1 in an open field adjacent to Sunrise Ridge Estates.

Scott Fairgrieve, a forensic pathologist and professor of forensic science at Laurentian University, said Sudbury's acidic soil from decades of mining may have altered the bone's condition.

He said the jawbone was likely brought into area with fill that was dumped in the neighbourhood.

A search is underway to find out where the fill came from to see if more remains can be located.

Who do the remains belong to?

"The question is where that more is or was the rest of it destroyed somehow? We don't know," Fairgrieve said.

"So we'll see what we can find out, but the unfortunate fact of this [is] we may never know, ultimately, where it came from or who it came from."

Fairgrieve said his priority is to determine how long ago the person died, then the age, sex and ancestry.

He said that work is not as easy as it may appear.

"Quite frankly, a lot of the stuff we see on television with regards to entertainment shows when they look at a bone or something and they say oh that person died like five years ago ... it's just not accurate," Fairgrieve said.

"We have to do the science and get it right."