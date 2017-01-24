Unless you're an active gamer, or catch Youtube's collection of video game demonstration walkthroughs — "let's plays" — you wouldn't immediately recognize the name Quill18.

But this Sudbury gamer has amassed a following of nearly half a million subscribers, a feat so impressive — and lucrative — that he was able to quit his day job as a programmer to concentrate on what gamers do: play fun games.

Quill18, or Martin Glaude, says he demonstrates computer games online, showing nearly every aspect of game play, rarely editing the footage down.

"The entire time I'm playing, I'm providing commentary," Glaude said, "explaining why I'm doing something, discussing different strategies, giving the computer opponent personality, entertaining people."

"I'm really trying to build up a story."

What could possibly go wrong?

Most of the games he demonstrates are fairly complex, Glaude said, strategy and simulation-based, which he estimates are ten time more layered than the board game Risk.

Their complexity is likely why viewers tune in — to watch a gamer solve problems.

"Most games involve conquering the world, or builder games where you're starting out with small group of people and try to build up some base in the wilderness and survive over time," Glaude said, "where the worse things go, the more exciting things are."

"A lot of times people want to play this game and literally don't how this one needs to be played. [The videos are] partially introduction tutorials, to show these types of games have lot of approaches to solving the problem."

Glaude's online persona has even developed a catchphrase that followers have adopted: "what could possibly go wrong?"

"I tend to overthink things. I get stuck in this loop," Glaude said, "At some point, to keep the action moving, you have to say 'what's the worst that could go wrong?'"

The phrase became so popular, one fan even tattooed the line on his side.

One of Quill18's followers had the youtuber's catch phrase — 'what could possibly go wrong?' — tattooed on his body. (Quill18 -- Facebook)

Glaude likens the interest in 'let's plays' to viewers tuning in to a hockey game on TV.

"If you're going to turn into a hockey game on tv, sometimes you want to see someone who is the best do what they do," Glaude said, "but a lot of time it's about the story. You're interested how your team is doing."

"Or it's about commentary. How many people tune into Coach's Corner because sometimes it's funny to watch someone yell at a tv screen?"

"Sometimes it's not about the game," he said, "

[but] the personalities behind it."

For now, Glaude is enjoying the "weird and niche-y" success his gaming has earned him. He has travelled to Sweden, England, Germany and Denmark to connect with many fans.

"I'm always stunned to find where people will come from," Glaude said, "In Copenhagen, 200 people showed up, just filled a pub, and the place stayed open well past closing time."

Even though the life of a gamer involves a solitary act of being immersed in a computer screen, Glaude relishes the contact with his followers. And being a gamer at heart, he doesn't squander any opportunity to solicit tips from followers.

"There's a limit to how much you can discover on your own," he said, "'[meeting fans] is an opportunity to swap tricks."