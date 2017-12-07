The Sudbury YMCA says it's closing Camp Falcona, effective immediately.

The YMCA states the current model for the camp is no longer sustainable.

It says there are a multitude of factors that have contributed to challenges at Camp Falcona, including a large storm earlier this year that caused significant damage to the buildings, in particular the lodge, which had to be demolished.

"Current Falcona families can be rest assured that every possible option is being explored to ensure Falcona campers can access our other high quality camp programs," the YMCA posted on its website.

"We are sensitive to the concerns of current Falcona families, and while this change will be challenging, our ultimate goal is to serve even more families with exceptional camp programs and facilities."

The camp is located north of Sudbury on Nelson Lake. It offered day and overnight programs for students in grades 3 to 12.