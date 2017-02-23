Sudbury professional wrestler Mark 'Tornado' Bartolucci says it's his grandmother who inspired his love for a sport that would become his life — wrestling.

"She was a staunch wrestling fan and believed it to be real," he said. "[She] yelled and screamed at her TV set."

After finishing high school, Bartolucci randomly met a wrestler in Sudbury who told him about a school for wresters in southern Ontario. Bartolucci decided to travel there to try out.

"That was it," he said. "I saw the ring [and ] I fell in love."

Bartloucci has spent 22 years wrestling, including four years in the WWE. (Supplied/rocksolidwrestling.ca)

In the 1980s, wrestling was very popular in northern Ontario, he said.

In recent years, it's popularity has declined, in part because the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) bought up many of the small companies and talent in the region.

Bartolucci, a professional wrestler and Canadian Heavyweight champion, now owns Rock Solid Wrestling in Sudbury, which does shows across the north.

Bartolucci said he wants people who are interested in pursuing their dream of wrestling to do it in a practical way.

"Even when I was doing WWE shots, I always had a day job," he said. "I knew that … break your leg, you're done."

Bartolucci will be part of a live professional wrestling show this Saturday at Chelmsford Valley District Composite School in Greater Sudbury. All proceeds go to the school, which is hoping to revitalize is extracurricular programs.