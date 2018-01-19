The co-organizer of the Women's March Canada event that will take place in Sudbury says she wants to keep the momentum of women's rights moving forward.

Amanda Kingsley Malo is the founder of PoliticsNOW, and is helping to organize the march in Sudbury.

"2017 was such a big year for women's rights," she said.

"We want to build on those successes. We want to give everyone a chance to band together as a community and show that women's rights are human rights. There is still so much to do to reach equality and this is where we want to start doing the work."

She says the theme this year for the march is Looking Back, Moving Forward.

Amanda Kingsley Malo is one of the organizers of the Women's March Canada - Sudbury and is also the co-founder of PoliticsNOW. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

"The spotlight will be on the struggles of marginalized women — women of colour, queer women, trans women, disabled women and other minority groups," she said.

The first Women's March was held last year and it arose in resistance to US Politics. Thousands went to Washington, D.C., the day after Donald Trump's inauguration.

Since then, the movement has grown to a march that is meant to bring awareness and equality to women and the rights of all vulnerable citizens.

'Doing the work now' for the future

"People I think were wondering if it was appropriate because the original march itself was stemming from US politics," she said.

"But this year, with everything that's happened it's obvious that women are looking at this march as a way to show their support for the advancement and causes of women."

As for why she's taking part, Kingsley Malo says she has her own reason for getting involved.

"Recently, I found out I'm having a little girl. I'm pregnant," she said.

"Marching for me means that I hope she won't have to march when she's 30 and she's planning her own family. That's really the goal. We don't want to march in 30 years, so we're doing the work now."

Kingsley Malo says there will also be guest speakers at the event, including Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath who will be in town.

The march begins at 11 a.m. Saturday in the York Street parking lot across the street from Bell Park.