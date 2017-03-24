In February, a Sudbury, Ont. family received terrible news about their son, Malleck Kennedy, who was diagnosed with leukemia. Now, his aunt is looking to help by collecting pledges to shave her head in support of the Northern Cancer Foundation.

Krista Paul said it was a troubling time when she received the call from her sister about four-year-old Malleck's diagnosis.

"Those are not words that I wish any person or any parent or aunt to ever hear," she said. "It changes your life."

Since then, the Kennedy family has been back and forth to Toronto for appointments and treatment. To add to the situation, Malleck also has a brand new baby sister.

Paul said she wanted to find a way to support her sister's family.

Malleck Kennedy, centre, was diagnosed with leukemia in February. (Supplied/Krista Paul)

"Immediately, I offered to drive them anywhere or do anything that they needed," she said.

"This kind of diagnosis, it takes a toll mentally, emotionally, physically [and] financially on families."

Now, Paul is raising money for the Northern Cancer Foundation. She's collecting pledges and will shave her head on Monday. She's also encouraging people to donate blood.

"I find it very important for me to make sacrifices for him," she said.

"To show him that I'm all in and I have his back through this, 110 per cent."

Donations can be made online or through the Northern Cancer Foundation. Paul will shave her head at Canadian Blood Services in Sudbury, where a blood drive is being held in honour of Malleck.