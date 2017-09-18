Sudbury Police say a man was taken into custody this afternoon following a disturbance on Wilma Street today.

Staff Sergeant Marc Brunette says police were called just after 9 a.m. to a triplex on Wilma Street near Notre Dame Avenue.

"When officers responded, they were faced with a disturbance," he said.

Two people were inside the unit where the disturbance took place.

Brunette says officers were able to help a woman get out of the building safely. The man who was still inside the apartment barricaded himself and wouldn't come out.

During the disturbance, the man threw objects out the window at officers. Brunette says trained negotiators spoke with him throughout the day and he eventually surrendered himself to police around 2:30 p.m.

Brunette says one of the officers who initially responded to the incident did have minor injuries, but has been treated and released from hospital.

He says police are continuing to investigate and charges are expected to be laid against the man. He's currently in police custody and is scheduled to appear in bail court tomorrow.