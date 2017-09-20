It is expected to cost more to turn on the tap in Greater Sudbury, Ont., next year.

City council is considering a 7.4 per cent water rate hike for 2018.

If approved, it would be the third increase of 7.4 per cent in a row.

"At the end of the day, while people can talk about rates in general, what we find is that a lot of what's driving water and wastewater costs in Greater Sudbury are imposed on you by geography," said KPMG partner Oscar Poloni, who analyzed the city's water and wastewater system for the city's finance and administrative committee meeting.

"To a certain extent, they're [costs] beyond your control."

City staff repairing more water main breaks

The average age of water pipes in Sudbury is over 50-years-old.

There have been 47 watermain breaks through the end of June, according to a recent city report.

Since the fall of 2016, city staff have repaired all watermain breaks except one. That has increased the cost of overtime and standby pay.

But mayor Brian Bigger sees a silver lining because he said there has been a significant offset for the benefit of taxpayers.

"Our purchased services or the contracted services line has reduced, so we're actually retaining and developing our own in-house expertise in responding to our water main breaks," Bigger said.

"I think that's a good thing for our ongoing operations."

Sudbury's water rate hike is expected to be finalized when the 2018 budget is deliberated later this year.