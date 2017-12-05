As videos of a moose wandering in a busy Sudbury neighbourhood continue to make the rounds on social media, biologists are weighing in on why the animal would be in the city.

On Saturday night, a moose was spotted in the New Sudbury area. On Friday night, a different moose was hit by a vehicle along Falconbridge Road in Garson.

Mike Hall, a management biologist with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in Sudbury says the grass and shrubs in the city are appealing to moose.

"I suspect that these animals were trying out some alternative foods and one or both may have wandered into an area where they got a little bit disoriented and perhaps got spooked," he said.

Frank Mallory, a biologist at Laurentian University, says because the way the city has been built, there are corridors that enable wildlife to find their way in.

"A lot of these lakes have marshes with lily pads and things like that which is summer food," he said.

Back off

"So we have a lot of moose habitat here in the community and people see moose fairly regularly round and about. So I think it's mainly the habitat is here so the animals are here and occasionally get into trouble when they move into town."

Sudbury Police stayed in the area on Saturday night to warn motorists about the moose.

Hall says when a moose wanders into a populated area, it's best to give the animal space.

"Back off so they don't feel stressed out and they have a chance to make good decisions," he said.

"If they feel pressured they might start running and make things from bad to worse."