The Walmart in Sudbury's south end remains closed following a water leak Monday night.

Customers had to leave the store once water started leaking from the ceiling.

Christina Ostroki tells CBC News it was a shock for people inside shopping at the time.

"I'm from Elliot Lake and it just brought back memories of our mall there," she said.

"I was grocery shopping with two of my children when all of a sudden, we heard gushing water from above, like a waterfall."

She says she quickly got her children out of the store.

"It happened really quick and no one really knew what to do," she said.

"The fire alarm lights were flashing and the alarm was going off."

Store remains closed

Assistant deputy fire chief, Jesse Oshell, says the fire department got the call Monday night around 7:30 about the leak. He says crews helped management isolate the leak and shut it off.

"At that point in time when we attended, there was no inherent danger," he said.

"There was no hazard other than the water leak."

Anika Malik, the senior manager of corporate affairs with Walmart says the store is closed until further notice. She says customers can visit other Walmart locations while an investigation is being done.

"For customers requiring access to prescriptions in our pharmacy, our team is on-call and accepting phone calls to help patients fill scripts at a nearby location," she said.

Malik was unable to say when the store will reopen.