Students at Walden Public School in Greater Sudbury now have a space to learn outdoors.

On Wednesday, the school officially opened its outdoor classroom.

"This is an area that's been kind of a junkyard for dumping stuff," Wes Hubert, a teacher and one of the people behind the space said.

Now, that space features paths, soil, trees, flowers, a cleaned up pond and a space for children and teachers to learn.

Hubert says he was inspired to regreen the space after living in Haiti for three years.

"It's an ecological disaster there," he explained.

Students at Walden Public School enjoy learning outside in the new outdoor classroom at the school. (Wes Hubert/CBC)

"They thought they had enough forest and wildlife there that they didn't have to worry about taking care of the place. They just ended up cutting down all of the forests. There's actually not a word left for wild in their language anymore."

To create the outdoor classroom, Wes and others cleaned up the area, leveled the space, planted seeds and created trails.

"The pond is rejuvenated and it's full of wildlife," he said. "There's a lot of animals that have made it [their] home."

Hubert says it's great to see the space being used by staff and students.

"One of the greatest joys is just to see that rough garbage area turned into something that's a part of nature," he said.

"It's almost like giving it new life."

Two businesses, including Turf King and Vale loaned an excavator to help level the area. Parents and teachers also volunteered time to clean up the area. The project also received support from the Sudbury Ornithological Society and TD Friends of the Earth.