Police in Sudbury, Ont. say they've arrested a man who was allegedly trying to break into vehicles in the city's south end early Thursday morning.

According to a written release issued on Thursday, police said officers responded to a suspicious person in the area of Muriel Crescent in the early morning hours.

Footprints were seen by residents going from vehicle to vehicle with the belief someone was attempting to open the doors.

Police said a man was later arrested on Trailview Drive and charged with a number of offences, including breaking and entering and breach of probation.

He is expected to be in bail court Thursday, police said.

Police are also asking people in the Muriel Crescent to Trailview Drive area to check their vehicles for any missing property and report any issues to police.