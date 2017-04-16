Every spring, schools across Greater Sudbury, Ont. compete to win the title of ugliest schoolyard.

The winning school receives thousands of dollars to help re-green their yard with everything from grass, trees, and hedges, to outdoor seating.

The contest's creator Wayne Hugli got the idea more than 12 years ago when he was searching for a way to improve the schoolyards in Sudbury. He saw the contest going on in Ottawa and thought it could work here too.

"The biggest concern was that there was no shade in almost all the school yards," Hugli said.

"They tended to be mostly just asphalt and gravel and not much outdoor seating ... or anywhere to take the kids outside to learn about the environment," he said.

Hugli is a member of Greater Sudbury's re-greening advisory panel called VETAC. For decades the city has been working to re-green the area after decades of devastation to the landscape from forestry and mining.

It was time to focus on the schools, Hugli said.

The project now receives a yearly contribution of $20,000 from mining company Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations. That contribution is usually matched thanks to other community sponsors.

The funding is necessary as the schools can't afford to do this on their own, Hugli explained.

"It is a little bit depressing. They don't have the money and resources to do it," he said.

Students enjoy the outdoor classroom they now have at Queen Elizabeth II Public School in Sudbury. (City of Greater Sudbury)

One tree for students to stand under

"In one school we did just recently, there was one large tree in the school yard," Hugli said.

"You could see that all the ground underneath was trampled badly because that's where all the kids congregated. It was the only place to get out of the sun," he said.

The aim of the project is more than just esthetics, according to Tina McCaffrey, the city's representative for the project.

"[We want to] make sure the younger generations were aware of re-greening activities and to get them involved," she said.

McCaffrey credits Hugli with the vision for the project. He is the one who meets with the principal, parent groups and everyone involved to decide which schools should win.

Materials provided, but schools lead re-greening

Hugli said the work doesn't end after the trees, hedges and outdoor classrooms are put in.

"We provide the materials, but we count on the school and the school community to provide the labour and do the work for us," he said.

Hubli said sometimes he just drives around the city to look at the yards that have been fixed up thanks to the project.

He said he often sees that the schools have built on what they helped start by growing gardens and tending to the plants and trees.

If you're interested in entering a school into the contest, more information can be found here.

The deadline is April 28.