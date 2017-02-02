The final version of Sudbury's transportation master plan is ready for input from the public.
The planning document, which is slated to be appended to the city's official plan once it's completed, focuses on creating sustainable transportation for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.
It is also set to propose guidelines to support that network until 2031.
The proposed plan is an update of a study done in 2005, and has drawn praise from advocates for pedestrian and bike-friendly routes. City officials have said the previous plan centred around motorists.
According to city officials, the plan is available for viewing at the roads and transportation section on the city's website; people can also access an online form there to submit comments.
