The man who was shot by police at the Sudbury bus terminal on Easter Sunday is now facing 14 criminal charges.

Greater Sudbury Police say he has been charged with five counts of assault with a weapon, five counts of weapons dangerous and four counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

Police also say the 24-year-old is in stable condition in hospital. His name has not been released.

The incident is under investigation by the province's Special Investigations Unit, which is called in when someone is killed or injured by police, so few details have been released.

According to city and police officials, the man tried to get into the transit security office, before charging at police wielding two knives.