The cost to ride the bus in Sudbury will be going up on Jan. 1.

According to the city, the rates will increase 3 per cent, as approved under the 2018 municipal budget. The increase will affect both conventional transit and Handi-Transit services.

The City of Greater Sudbury says it subsidizes about 60 per cent of the cost of operating a public transit system, with help from federal and provincial gas tax funds. It says the remaining budget from fares helps to offset operating costs.

Here are the new prices for one ticket as of Jan. 1:

Children age 4 and under: free

Children age 5 and up: $2.40

Student: $3.30

Adult: $3.30

Seniors 65 and up: $2.40

Disability Pensioners: $2.40

Passengers can also buy individual day passes, family passes and 31 day passes.

Full details about fares and routes can be found on the city's website.