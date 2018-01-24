Passengers on Sudbury's busses can look forward to more routes, operating with more frequency, if the city has its way.

Staff presented its document titled "Better Routes. Better Schedules. Better Service" to city council, promising big changes to the current transit system.

That includes the establishing of mobility hubs— areas where busses will plan to meet together to connect — at the downtown terminal, the New Sudbury Shopping Centre and the Walmart on Long Lake Road.

Proposed bus route changes in New Sudbury

Transportation head Michelle Ferrigan said the city has changed since the last study, and it's time transit changed with it.

But there are trade offs, she said.

"Some routes may be streamlined to address community priorities, but that may mean a person will have to walk further to access that route."

It also means less-travelled routes in the city's outlying areas may see reduced services.

In all, the number of routes will drop from 38 to 21.

Michelle Ferrigan, City of Greater Sudbury's director of transit service, says the city's bus routes are ready for an overhaul. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

Changes to transcab likely

Another recommendation would be an overhaul to the Transcab system, which is currently delivered across multiple routes.

"It can be very difficult to figure out where you're going, " Ferrigan said. "Let's try to get one provider, one phone number so we can market that service and people understand how to use it."

Another suggestion was modifying the current transfer system, building in a 90 minute allowance for people who pick up a transfer when boarding.

"Basically, [passengers can] ride transit for 90 minutes," Ferrigan said. "I think that's going to help parents, not only for daycare drop offs but for quick stops, and anyone who wants to travel and do a few errands along the way."

Proposed changes to the Paris Street bus route

Council agreed with what the plan suggested, and voted to enter phase three of the transit project.

More information is available on the Transit Action plan website, and more detailed route plans are expected later in February.

The final report is scheduled to be presented in April.

You can read the full report here.