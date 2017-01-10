Volunteers with the Sudbury Trail Plan are grooming and clearing local trails in anticipation of sledders taking their snowmobiles out this winter.

Thirty per cent of those routes are currently open and being used by snowmobilers.

President Chuck Breathat says there are still a lot of wet areas and the STP needs to get its small groomer out to pack the snow down along the trails.

The group looks after 2,000 kilometres of trails around the Sudbury region.

A map showing the status of trails is available on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club web site.

Breathat says the group hopes to have its entire route system open by mid-January, if the weather co-operates.

"Actually, this [recent snowfall] is a good thing, but its also a bad thing because it could hurt the lakes a little bit. It could create some slush on the lakes, which may slow the freezing process," Breathat said.

He told CBC News the group just bought a new $300,000 groomer, which brings to 13 the number of pieces of equipment the Sudbury Trail Plan has to maintain the trails for the snowmobile season.

Chuck Breathat, president of Sudbury Trail Plan Association, says volunteers are working hard to get trails groomed and ready for snowmobilers. Thirty per cent of local trails are currently open. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

A trail that is marked as "closed" means it hasn't been checked or groomed yet.

"Just because you see tracks on it doesn't mean it's been open," Breathat said.

"There's all sorts of hazards on trails. There's rocks, there is stumps, there's trees sticking out ... all sorts of things."

Most of the Sudbury trail system is on private property, he added. That means when sledders take their machines on a closed trail they're trespassing.

If you don't know, don't go

Noelville OPP Constable Louise Monette says ice stability is always an uncertain factor this time of the year.

"The ice in Sudbury could be different than the ice we have here in the French River," she said.

"And then again, in the French River the ice could be different from one lake to one creek, to another."

Police use the motto 'If you don't know, don't go' to remind people about the uncertainty of ice every winter.

Breathat says the Sudbury Trail Plan will mark waterways where a trail goes over the ice, only if the ice is frozen over enough to hold a snowmobile.

That means the ice must be at least 12 cm thick.

Monette says police officers patrol local trails either on snowmobiles or they'll park their cruiser along a highway where a snowmobile trail crosses over.

Officers can check if a sledder is impaired, if they are carrying proper documents. Police also conduct radar enforcement to check for speeding.

Sudbury Police reported the year's first snowmobile fatality January 4, after a sledder was killed while on a closed trail in Garson.