Sudbury giving the green light to photo radar plans, improved pedestrian crossings

City staff in Sudbury is recommending the installation of automated speed enforcement (ASE) devices across the city, but isn't yet ready to give details on what kind of device will be used to catch speeding drivers, or their possible location.

So far, city council is supporting the idea, which could lead to photo radar cameras installed on busy thoroughfares.

Joe Rocca, Sudbury's traffic and asset manager, told CBC News that photo radar isn't a done deal, but once the details of the program start rolling out, he hopes the city is on board.

"We're trying to get to those people who just can't seem to slow down on our area roads," Rocca said. "We're trying to improve safety overall for everyone. This isn't just about vehicles. This is for pedestrians, this is about cyclists, anyone who could be on the roadway. By lowering overall speeds, we are going to make roadways safer."

Photo radar cameras, also known as traffic enforcement cameras, are used for identifying and ticketing speeding drivers without the need for actual police enforcement on the roads. (CBC)

Your ticket's in the mail

The way it would work, Rocca said, is that speeders caught by the radar cameras would receive a ticket in the mail. The ticket would specify which vehicle was caught going over the posted speed limit, and on what day.

The owner of the vehicle would then have the option of paying the fine, or appealing it. That's similar to the choices faced by speeders caught by police.

The province gave municipalities more flexibility in controlling the speeds on their streets with the passing of Bill 65, the Safe School Zones Act, last May.

It's not clear yet how much revenue might be generated by the photo radar tickets, or how much of that money goes back to the city.

Leading Pedestrian Intervals, or LPIs

The city is also installing Leading Pedestrian Intervals (LPI) at some busy intersections.

The LPI gives pedestrians a five-second head start at intersections before waiting cars see a green light. It will be especially useful in areas where left-turning cars encroach onto crossing pedestrians, city staff said.

LPIs are already in use on Notre Dame Avenue, and have been a success, said Councillor Joscelyne Landry-Altmann.

"The reaction I have received from residents has been positive," Landry-Altmann said. "People going to church, going to Food Basics, there's a lot of pedestrian traffic."

These changes are in addition to city crosswalks, which staff says have also been a success.

Staff said the LPIs won't have any effect on the city's bottom line, as improvements to intersections are included in this year's budget.