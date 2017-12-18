The Ontario government is releasing the top baby names in Sudbury and northern Ontario for children born in 2016.

In Sudbury, the top baby boy name was Logan. For girls in Sudbury, the top name was Charlotte.

Charlotte was also the top girl name for babies in northern Ontario, while Liam topped the baby boy name list for the north.

Here are the top baby boy names in Sudbury:

Logan

Colton/Liam

Lincoln/William

Benjamin/Samuel

Cohen/Emmett/Greyson/Jaxon/Mason/Owen/Ryan

Here are the top baby girl names in Sudbury:

Charlotte

Emma

Ava

Audrey/Isabelle/Olivia/Sophia

Here are the top baby boy names in northern Ontario:

Liam

Logan

Owen

Jack

Lincoln/Oliver

Here are the top baby girl names in northern Ontario: