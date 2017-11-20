A new artistic director has been named for the Sudbury Theatre Centre, at a time when the centre is working to balance its books.

The Board of Governors of the theatre centre says John McHenry is the new artistic director, starting Jan. 1, 2018.

Last month, the centre received $200,000 in emergency funding from the city to help it get through its current financial woes. Earlier in the year, the centre invited influential people in the city to discuss fundraising ideas.

John McHenry is the new artistic director of the Sudbury Theatre Centre. (Twitter/@jhnmchnry)

"I do know what I'm getting into and I still said yes," McHenry said.

"It's a great challenge. I have great affection for the theatre centre. This is where my career began."

McHenry's professional theatre career started at the Sudbury Theatre Centre in 1986 as a performer in Show Boat. He eventually became the director of marketing in 1989.

He's also worked at a number of other theatre centres including the Huron Country Playhouse, Hamilton's Theatre Aquarius, the Vancouver Playhouse Theatre Company, Presentation House Theatre and the Blyth Festival.

Appealing to the public

McHenry is taking over from director Caleb Marshall and general manager Scott Florence, who both left the centre earlier this year.

He says he's going to work to make the theatre centre gets noticed in Sudbury.

"People have to know that there are things going on, that there is life outside of Netflix," he said.

"Programming is huge. You want to appeal to people's sensibilities and let them know they're going to have a good time."

McHenry says currently, he's signed an 18-month contract with the theatre centre.

"But I'm in it for the long haul if they will have me," he said.

"I really believe in the theatre centre. I've lived in Sudbury before so I hope I have a good grasp of what's wanted."