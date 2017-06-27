After 45 seasons, the Sudbury Theatre Centre is working to ensure it raises enough money to stay strong moving forward.

On Tuesday, the centre is bringing together influential people in the city to discuss fundraising ideas.

The STC needs just over $1 million each year to operate, says Gerry Copeman, president of the STC board of directors. He adds that money comes from a variety of sources, including government grants, ticket sales and fundraising.

This is the first time the theatre has brought together a group like this to come up with fundraising strategies.

"You know, we're not talking of closing the theatre," says Copeman.

This past season, the theatre staged more productions to help diversify its audience. That effort did bring in more young people.

Copeman says to continue with the diversity plan and keep growing the audience, the STC needs to keep its momentum going with more productions.

Copeman calls the upcoming season very extensive.

That translates into more funds needed.

"We're talking of finding ways to make sure that we continue to do the good work that we do. We're looking for allies to come and put their efforts in with us," said Copeman. "We're just saying to people who believe in theatre in Sudbury, if we're going to be that kind of a theatre, then step up to the plate and work with us."