The Sudbury Theatre Centre is getting $200,000 in emergency funding from the city to help it get through its current financial woes, which city councillors described as a "perfect storm."

"This isn't a Bombardier," says city councillor Fern Cormier, emnphasising that this is one-time funding and "a first" ask from the local professional theatre in its 40 year history.

Council approved the one-time funding by a vote of 10-1 on Tuesday night.

More to come.