An art show exploring gender and identity has opened in Sudbury.

The Masks We Wear exhibit features work from local transgender and gender-questioning artists. The show comes from Artistes Trans Artistry, a drop-in workshop program with Myths and Mirrors.

Lead artist and co-facilitator of the program, Aédan Charest, says the goal is to explore the unique challenges and issues in the transgender community and open up the conversation to the larger community.

"That shouldn't be separating us, instead we should take a bit of time to maybe understand why certain issues affect other communities more, and why some communities are faced with them and others aren't," he said.

Aédan Charest is the lead artist and co-facilitator for the Artistes Trans Artistry program in Sudbury. (Supplied/Aédan Charest)

Charest adds art gives participants the opportunity to explore difficult and sometimes taboo discussions.

"Sometimes you know they don't always have to talk, they can express it in another manner, and I find that so important for the trans community because a lot of the times we're silenced," he said.

"We're told that our issues are either not real or we're making them up."

The Masks We Wear will be at Cambrian College's Open Studio until November 26th.

A special event will be held at the studio this Monday to mark the Transgender Day of Remembrance.