Sudbury Police say two teens are safe after being reported missing while swimming last night.

Around 4:00 p.m., police say two teenage males left Moonlight Beach to swim to an island on Ramsey Lake about one kilometre from the beach.

At 7:50 p.m., two friends of the swimmers told the lifeguard on duty that they hadn't seen their friends in almost three hours.

Sudbury Police had several patrol officers on scene checking the area and the police marine unit was sent to the lake.

Last night, police reported the two teens had been found safe and healthy.